Hundreds of Taylor Swift fans flock North Shore to buy merchandise

PITTSBURGH — Hundreds of Taylor Swift fans flocked to the North Shore on Thursday for an early chance to purchase tour merchandise.
Some fans told us they had arrived as early as 5 a.m. Merchandise stands opened at noon, and many spent hundreds of dollars on gear.
Fans told Channel 11 that a particular blue crewneck was the “hot item.”
You don’t want to wish you would’ve, could’ve, should’ve secured Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour merch.— Acrisure Stadium (@AcrisureStadium) June 15, 2023
Early Merch Day begins today at Noon!#PittsburghTSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/N7RPM1dEcY
