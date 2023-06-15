Hundreds of Taylor Swift fans flock North Shore to buy merchandise

PITTSBURGH — Hundreds of Taylor Swift fans flocked to the North Shore on Thursday for an early chance to purchase tour merchandise.

Some fans told us they had arrived as early as 5 a.m. Merchandise stands opened at noon, and many spent hundreds of dollars on gear.

Fans told Channel 11 that a particular blue crewneck was the “hot item.”

You don’t want to wish you would’ve, could’ve, should’ve secured Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour merch.



Early Merch Day begins today at Noon!#PittsburghTSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/N7RPM1dEcY — Acrisure Stadium (@AcrisureStadium) June 15, 2023

