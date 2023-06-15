Local

Hundreds of Taylor Swift fans flock North Shore to buy merchandise

By Liz Kilmer, WPXI-TV

VIDEO: Hundreds line up on North Shore for Taylor Swift merch

By Liz Kilmer, WPXI-TV

PITTSBURGH — Hundreds of Taylor Swift fans flocked to the North Shore on Thursday for an early chance to purchase tour merchandise.

Some fans told us they had arrived as early as 5 a.m. Merchandise stands opened at noon, and many spent hundreds of dollars on gear.

Fans told Channel 11 that a particular blue crewneck was the “hot item.”

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Teen in custody for shooting that critically injured 1 in Pittsburgh last week
  • Old prison site in Pittsburgh up for sale
  • Westmoreland County woman facing felony charges after allegedly shooting, killing dog
  • VIDEO: Arnold residents have mixed reaction after city votes to close 117-year-old No. 1 fire department
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2023 Cox Media Group

    Most Read