Hundreds walk in rain in Greensburg to show support for gender-based violence victims

GREENSBURG — A little rain did not stop people from coming out for the annual Walk a Mile in Her Shoes event in Greensburg.

The event, now in its 14th year, invites everyone to come out and walk in solidarity against gender-based violence. It was held at St. Clair Park on Saturday morning.

It recognizes people whose lives have been impacted by domestic violence and sexual assault. That included people who have lost their lives and people still going through it.

“It’s just bringing the community together to address these issues and show support, that we are going to make a change,” said organizer Renee Reitz.

400 people registered to walk this year.

Some participants sported high heels.

It also serves as a fundraiser for the Blackburn Center in Greensburg, which provides things like emergency shelter, counseling and legal advocacy.

