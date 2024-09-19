Hundreds without power after car slams into pole in Beaver Falls

BEAVER FALLS, Pa. — Hundreds of people in Beaver Falls lost power overnight Thursday after a car crashed into a pole.

Beaver County 911 said a car sheared a pole and knocked down several power lines on Route 18. The road was closed between 40th Street and 38th Street for crews from Duquesne Light Company to repair the pole.

Dispatchers said the driver was not hurt in the crash.

Duquesne Light is reporting 336 people in Beaver Falls lost power due to the crash.

