Hundreds without power after transformer catches on fire in Shaler Township

By WPXI.com News Staff

SHALER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Hundreds of people have lost power after a transformer caught on fire in Shaler Township.

The Shaler Township Police Department said the transformer caught on fire in the area of DeHaven Avenue and Mt. Royal Blvd.

A power line was also on fire.

Duquesne Light Company is reporting a total of 959 customers have lost power.

Crews are working on repairs at this time.

