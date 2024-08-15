Huntington’s Pittsburgh regional HQ to relocate to Strip District

PITTSBURGH — Huntington is relocating its Pittsburgh headquarters to the Vision on Fifteenth in the Strip District in spring 2025, its top local executive confirmed exclusively to the Business Times. Huntington said it has a 12-year lease for 21,534 square feet.

It is the first among the region’s 10 biggest banks to take its hub outside downtown.

But the move is consistent with the industrywide trend of less space due to flexible work policies: Huntington has been based at the Grant Building since 2011. It initially took 52,000 square feet as it consolidated 170 employees from five different locations.

