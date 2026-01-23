I-279, I-579 HOV lanes to close for weekend snowstorm

PITTSBURGH — The I-279 and I-579 High Occupancy Vehicle lanes in Pittsburgh and Ross Township will be closed due to the anticipated weekend snowstorm.

The HOV lanes will close around 11 a.m. Saturday and stay closed throughout the storm’s duration, PennDOT says.

Crews will monitor weather conditions and determine when the HOV lanes are safe to reopen.

Vehicle and speed restrictions have also been set on all Pennsylvania interstates, as well as the PA Turnpike and its extensions, due to the storm.

