Vehicle restrictions set on all Pennsylvania interstates, PA Turnpike due to winter storm

Vehicle restrictions will take effect on local roads ahead of a major winter storm.

Starting at midnight on Saturday, there will be a Tier 4 vehicle restriction on all Pennsylvania interstates, as well as the PA Turnpike and its extensions, PennDOT says.

No commercial vehicles will be allowed on the impacted roads. The restriction also includes school buses, commercial buses, motor coaches, motorcycles, RVs/motorhomes and passenger vehicles towing trailers (cars, SUVs, pickup trucks, etc.).

Restrictions may change based on road conditions and reports from first responders, law enforcement and PennDOT.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid unnecessary travel during the storm. If you must travel, PennDOT says you should slow down, increase following distance, avoid sudden movements and allow extra time to get to your destination.

PennDOT reports there were 8.329 crashes, 29 fatalities and 2,595 injuries on snowy, slushy, or ice-covered roadways last winter. Eleven of the people who died weren’t wearing a seat belt, and 17 were in crashes where the driver was going too fast for the conditions and drove out of their lane.

“Our crews are hard at work preparing for this weekend’s storm, and we’ll be out in force throughout the event,” PennDOT Secretary Mike Carroll said.

“The Pennsylvania Turnpike is always ready to support our customers during winter weather, and this upcoming storm is no exception,” PA Turnpike CEO Mark Compton said.

