PITTSBURGH — The HOV lanes on I-279 and I-579 will be closed for the entirety of the weekend.

PennDOT announced Friday morning that the HOV lanes were closed due to a power outage.

Friday afternoon, PennDOT said the lanes will be closed for the entirety of the weekend.

