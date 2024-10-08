I-79 northbound ramp to Neville Island closed for deck repair

NEVILLE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — PennDOT has closed the exit ramp that carries traffic from northbound I-79 to Neville Island.

The ramp that leads to Grand Avenue closed Monday night and will remain closed around-the-clock through Nov. 25 as crews conduct deck repairs.

PennDOT posted a detour for all ramp traffic:

Continue on northbound I-79 past the closed ramp

Take the Route 65/Emsworth/Sewickley (Exit 66) exit

Keep left towards Glenfield

Turn left onto Deer Run Road

Turn left onto the ramp to southbound I-79 toward Washington

Take the Route 51/Neville Island (Exit 65) exit

The deck repair work is part of the ongoing $43.9 million I-79 “S-Bend” Project.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW





©2024 Cox Media Group