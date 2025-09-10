‘I don’t know how I’ll move forward:’ International student loses crucial document in apartment fire

PITTSBURGH — A fire early Tuesday morning tore through the Jefferson Apartments in Squirrel Hill, leaving dozens of people without a home and destroying much of the building.

RELATED COVERAGE >>> Massive fire destroys apartment building in Pittsburgh’s Squirrel Hill neighborhood

Fire officials say the structure is unsafe and is expected to be demolished within 48 hours.

Battalion Chief John Gardell said the building’s owner has been notified of the demolition plans.

He could not confirm the exact number of families displaced, but residents say they are now unsure of what comes next.

Shariful Islam is an international student at Carnegie Mellon University.

“I was taking a shower and I heard the sound of fire trucks, so I was not sure what was going on,” Islam said.

Moments later, he realized his apartment building was on fire.

Islam told Channel 11 that he left behind important documents, including his passport, as well as all his furniture and clothing.

“As you can see, this is how I got out,” he said. “Everything that you see, this is me. I have nothing else.”

His brother, who lives in Baltimore, drove to Pittsburgh to help.

“He’s my brother, by the way, so he lives in Baltimore,” Islam said. “After that happened, he started driving and he came here.”

Islam is now staying with his brother temporarily and CMU offered on-campus living arrangements.

Gardell told Channel 11 that no one will be allowed back inside the building due to safety concerns.

He added that the Jefferson Apartments were built in 1928 and did not have a sprinkler system.

“It’s my understanding the building was built in 1928,” Gardell said. “That would’ve been prior to any type of code requirements for a sprinkler system.”

Fire crews initially encountered heavy flames in multiple third-floor apartments, according to Gardell.

“Crews reported fires in a number of different units, all in the ceiling level above them,” Gardell said.

The exact cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The American Red Cross has opened an overnight shelter at the Greenfield Recreation Center to help displaced residents.

The shelter will provide a place to sleep and assist people in retrieving important documents.

For Islam, starting over will not be easy.

“I don’t know how I’ll move forward, but I have to,” he said. “I know I can do that.”

Forward Avenue remains closed as fire crews continue to work at the scene.

Officials say the road will stay shut down until all fire units have cleared.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group