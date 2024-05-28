‘I feel afraid to live here now’: McKeesport neighbors frustrated after shooting that hurt 2 men

MCKEESPORT, Pa. — Allegheny County Police continue to investigate after two men were shot in McKeesport Sunday evening.

It happened outside a home on Marshal Drive.

>>> 2 men shot in McKeesport

The man who owns the home where it happened told Channel 11 he was hosting a Memorial Day Weekend barbecue when shots were fired.

He called it a “disagreement” that got out of hand.

Neighbors are frustrated.

“I feel afraid to live here now,” one woman said. “We were gone for an hour to eat dinner and, when we came back, there were police all over the street.”

They say the neighborhood is mostly quiet but there have been a couple of issues over the last year.

“We have kids that play basketball in the streets. We don’t want drive-bys,” Diane Elias said. She’s a neighbor and business owner in McKeesport.

Elias and other neighbors are working to form a group dedicated to preventing the issue from getting worse.

“I know it can happen anywhere, but this is our territory, and we need to handle it,” she said.

Both men are in stable condition. If you have information that could help in the investigation, Allegheny County Police ask you call their tipline at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group