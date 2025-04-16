‘I feel like God was protecting us’: No one hurt when bullets fly through Pittsburgh family’s home

PITTSBURGH — A family is cleaning up after more than a dozen shots were fired at their home in Pittsburgh’s Marshall-Shadeland neighborhood, Monday.

“It just happens so fast. It’s like you don’t have time to prepare or think,” Mariah Frost said.

She was home with her husband and one-year-old son at the time. They were having a snack downstairs.

“We heard these shots going off. I thought it was fireworks at first. Then, the window shattered, there. I was like ‘Oh, boy. We better duck or run for cover or something,’” she said.

Thankfully, no one was hit, but the damage from the barrage of bullets is evident throughout the house.

Windows were shattered on three floors, including the living room. There are bullet holes on ceilings and walls. Several are in the bedroom.

The Frosts are left wondering “why” as police search for the shooter. Mariah says one theory is that someone had an issue with the previous occupant. She and her family only moved in a month ago.

“That’s kind of what we’re hoping because that would be better than someone targeting us,” she said.

Despite the commotion, one-year-old Thad was unfazed.

“He went, ‘bang, bang’ then kept drinking his bottle.”

Mariah says she typically would have been upstairs at that time of night.

“I feel like God was protecting us, that we were still downstairs. I would have loved to be up getting ready for bed, but were still downstairs. I think that’s kind of a miracle.”

