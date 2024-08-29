Local

‘I felt good,’ Pirates’ Oneil Cruz gets first chance in center field

By Danny Demilio, Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Oneil Crus Pittsburgh Pirates' Oneil Cruz (15) celebrates after hitting a walk-off single off St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher JoJo Romero during the tenth inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, July 3, 2024. The Pirates won 5-4 in ten innings. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) (Gene J. Puskar/AP)

By Danny Demilio, Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on pittsburghbaseballnow.com.

It didn’t take long for Oneil Cruz to get tested for the first time as a center fielder.

The former shortstop made his center field debut for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Chicago Cubs at PNC Park on Wednesday afternoon.

Cubs leadoff hitter Ian Happ hit a liner into the left-center gap on the second pitch of the game from Paul Skenes. While Happ got a double out of it, Cruz raced to his right, cut the ball off and fired to Isiah Kiner-Falefa, who was serving in Cruz’s more familiar position as the cutoff man.

Click here to read the full story from Pittsburgh Baseball Now.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Man vandalized Robinson businesses, then set truck on fire, ran from officers with knife, police say
  • Local school implements 4-day school week
  • Pittsburgh man advances to semifinals of America’s Got Talent
  • VIDEO: Arson investigation underway after multiple police cars set on fire in McKeesport
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    0
    Comments on this article
    0

    Most Read