Iconic Oakland ice cream store Dave & Andy’s to reopen

PITTSBURGH — The iconic ice cream store, Dave & Andy’s in Oakland, is reopening.

“I’m really pumped about it,” said Paul Brady, a Pitt student.

The new owners shared a post on Instagram Monday saying, “The rumors are true…See you soon Oakland.” Many Pitt students are excited.

“Pretty excited. I’d have to go there again. The first time I went was when I came to Pitt with my parents,” said Alton Chase, a Pitt student.

Channel 11 was there when the store closed in April after the old owner, Andy Hardie decided to retire after 40 years. Brady said it was upsetting.

“I was pretty upset about that. It’s one of the only ice cream places I went to,” said Brady.

The new co-owners are Jason and Sarah Kasten who plan to carry on the store’s legacy. Lauren Kasten will be the manager. Sarah said the shop is really special to her family.

“My parents had their first date there and growing up, I was at the store. It was a great ice cream,” said Sarah Kasten.

She said they are already receiving a lot of love and support from the community. She said they plan to keep the same recipes and continue the sweet tradition.

“We kept a lot of the things the same, so the flavors are the same, the name, looks, all the same,” said Kasten. “We put some new paint inside but other than that, we worked really hard to keep everything the way everyone knows and loves.”

The new owners plan to reopen the ice cream shop on Sept. 7.

