Idlewild & SoakZone prepare for opening day of longest season yet

LIGONIER, Pa. — Idlewild and SoakZone are planning to open on Saturday with new rides, food, and special events, despite all of the rain and chilly temps in the forecast this weekend.

Thursday marked a dress rehearsal of sorts, days before Idlewild and Soakzone open for the 149th season.

Some of those new touches include:

Parrot’s Perch, a new dining location in Soakzone

A reimagined Tilt-a-Whirl.

Upgraded cabanas and more seating.

This year marks the park’s longest season of events they’ve ever had.

It starts on Saturday, May 23, with opening day for the parks, which also falls on Mr. Rogers ' 143 Day.

For Memorial Day weekend, it’s free admission for military members.

Spookley’s Summer Celebration kicks off in June.

Neighbor Days run in July, plus America 250 celebrations.

“We will have special story times with patriotic themes. Red, white and blue foam parties for kids of all ages, and of course, on the 4th of July, we’ll celebrate with a great fireworks display,” Idlewild and Soak Zone Marketing Director Jeff Croushore said.

Those celebrations will be followed by the longest Hallow-Boo! ever.

With all the new additions and the changes, it’s still about the nostalgia that keeps bringing generations back to Pennsylvania’s oldest amusement park.

“Idlewild is a timeless place and it lends itself to those special memories,” Croushore said.

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