Idlewild’s HALLOWBOO! event returns with new activities, bringing fun and frights

LIGONIER, Pa. — The spirit of Halloween has descended on Idlewild, where new family-friendly activities are offering visitors fun and frights.

Idlewild’s 21st-annual HALLOWBOO! runs every weekend from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., now until Oct. 26.

“HALLOWBOO! has become a staple to families in the area, offering interactive Halloween-themed entertainment and activities,” said Idlewild General Manager Tim Heger.

This year’s HALLOWBOO! features new Halloween-themed activities, including meet and greets with Spookley the Square Pumpkin and a reimagined Phantom Conductor Railroad.

Also new is Pumpkin Hill – Legends of the Harvest, a walk-through experience about pumpkin growing with a spooky twist. Meanwhile, the Castle Creatures Monster Party invites guests to participate in an interactive dance party with puppetry and crowd participation.

Returning favorites include the Treat Trail through Story Book Forest, where children can collect candy from fairy tale characters, and the Boo Bubble Blast Dance Parties hosted by Duke the Dragon.

Food enthusiasts will find seasonal treats like hot apple cider, apple fries and ‘Graveyard’ funnel cakes throughout the park.

To learn more about HALLOWBOO! or purchase tickets or season passes, click here.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group