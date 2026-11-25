ARNOLD, Pa. — A 45-year-old man was arrested last Thursday after pinning an Arnold police sergeant to the ground and attempting to shoot him inside the department’s station, according to law enforcement authorities.

Previous coverage >>> Arnold police say man drew gun, tackled officer who was trying to arrest him inside police station

Investigators stated that Justin Moore aimed a firearm at Sgt. Timothy Christian, tackled him to the ground and tried to discharge the weapon into the officer’s head and abdomen.

A nearby detective intervened and disarmed Moore before any shots were fired, allowing Christian, a long-serving officer, to survive.

Authorities reported that Moore arrived at the precinct “dressed in tactical gear, including body armor, multiple tactical bags and a thigh holster with a firearm.”

As Moore held the officer down, he shouted, “I’ll shoot you,” according to investigators.

Christian, who is now recuperating, gave a detailed account of the struggle to authorities.

Christian said “he could see and feel the slide being pushed back as if it was being charged.” He added that “he was unable to reach for his own firearm or his radio because he kept his two hands on Moore’s firearm” during the attack.

Moore is currently held at the Westmoreland County Prison.

Channel 11 learned that Moore was charged last month for submitting fraudulent 911 calls and he had been released from jail on bond shortly before the confrontation at the Arnold police station.

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