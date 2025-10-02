Illegal weapons, parts seized during police search in Stowe Township

STOWE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A number of illegal weapons and parts are now in police hands, after a search and arrest in Stowe Township on Wednesday.

McKees Rocks police say officers executed a search warrant at the home of 19-year-old Isaac McClinton around 6 a.m.

McClinton reportedly surrendered and was taken into custody without incident.

Isaac McClinton

Police say they found equipment and tools that can illegally modify guns inside the home.

Items seized include fully automatic (3D) trigger sears, modified lowers, modified uppers, pistols, barrel assembly parts and other firearm parts.

Court records show McClinton is charged with felony possession of a firearm with an altered manufacturer’s number and misdemeanor prohibited acts.

Assisting in the investigation were the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General, Gun Violence Task Force, Stowe Township police and Allegheny County SWAT.

“This investigation removed illegal weapons and weapon parts capable of causing catastrophic loss from the hands of an individual with criminal intentions,” McKees Rocks police stated on social media. “The streets of Stowe and McKees Rocks are safer tonight as a result of the dedication and hard work of these agencies mentioned.”

