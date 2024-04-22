Local

Imagine Dragons coming to Pittsburgh area on tour this summer

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

2022 American Music Awards - Arrivals LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 20: (L-R) Daniel Wayne Sermón, Daniel Platzman, Dan Reynolds and Ben McKee of Imagine Dragons attends the 2022 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for dcp) (Amy Sussman/Getty Images for dcp)

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

BURGETTSTOWN, Pa. — A popular pop-rock band is stopping in the Pittsburgh are this summer while on tour.

Imagine Dragons is dropping the album LOOM at the end of June, and with the band is preparing to hit the road on a nationwide tour.

They’ll come to the Pavilion at Star Lake on August 14.

Tickets for the show go on sale Friday at 10 a.m., with presale starting Thursday at 10 a.m. with the code RIFF.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Pittsburgh ice cream shop closing after decades of business
  • Driver hurt when car goes airborne, crashes into West Mifflin McDonald’s
  • Fight in Butler County that seriously injured teen under investigation by state police
  • VIDEO: Family, friends remember teen killed in Pittsburgh mass shooting 2 years ago
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    Most Read