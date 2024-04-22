Imagine Dragons coming to Pittsburgh area on tour this summer

BURGETTSTOWN, Pa. — A popular pop-rock band is stopping in the Pittsburgh are this summer while on tour.

Imagine Dragons is dropping the album LOOM at the end of June, and with the band is preparing to hit the road on a nationwide tour.

They’ll come to the Pavilion at Star Lake on August 14.

Tickets for the show go on sale Friday at 10 a.m., with presale starting Thursday at 10 a.m. with the code RIFF.

