‘Immaculate Collection’ anti-litter initiative launches in Pittsburgh ahead of 2026 NFL Draft

PITTSBURGH — Local leaders want to clean up Pittsburgh ahead of the 2026 NFL draft.

They’re rolling out a new initiative dubbed the Immaculate Collection, challenging Pittsburghers to pick up the litter around them.

“When they come for this draft, the draft of next year, a draft that’s gonna put this city on the course for the whole world to see, a draft that’s going to let people know that we are no longer a rust-belt city, but a city driven by technology, medicine and education,” said Mayor Ed Gainey.

The initiative includes a social media campaign where Pittsburghers can tag friends and colleagues to help pick up trash, similar to the Ice Bucket Challenge.

