Cranberry Town Square Market returns for season

PITTSBURGH — Cranberry’s Town Square Market is back for the season.

Channel 11 was there on Friday for the first event of the year as neighbors picked up fresh groceries while enjoying live music, games and even a petting zoo.

“I don’t know where else you’d wanna be, especially with the breeze and sun, it’s just gorgeous,” said Denise Martin, the president of the Pittsburgh North Regional Chamber. “Come out and try it for the first time and you’ll come back again and again.”

The market runs almost every Friday through Sept. 4 from 3-7 p.m.

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