Inbound Armstrong Tunnel, Second Avenue Ramp to close as part of ongoing project

PITTSBURGH — The inbound Armstrong Tunnel and the ramp from the Parkway East to Second Avenue will close for parts of next weekend, the Allegheny County Department of Public Works announced Friday.

The inbound tunnel will close from 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9, through 8 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 11.

The ramp from outbound Parkway East to Second Avenue will close from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 10 and Sunday, Aug. 11.

The closures are for the cleaning of the entrance and exit of the Armstrong Tunnel on the Second Avenue side as part of the ongoing $13.1 million rehabilitation project in the City of Pittsburgh.

Inbound Armstrong Tunnel traffic will detoured using Second Avenue, Ross Street, and Forbes Avenue. Second Avenue ramp traffic will be detoured using the ramp from westbound I-376 to Grant Street (Exit 71A).

The outbound Armstrong Tunnel remains closed as part of the project.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group