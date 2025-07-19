Inbound lanes of Fort Pitt Tunnel reopen after multi-vehicle crash

The inbound lanes of the Fort Pitt Tunnel were shut down because of a crash on Saturday morning.

According to PennDOT, the multi-vehicle crash was reported just after 9 a.m. The tunnel reopened by 10:20 a.m.

The agency’s 511 map showed significant backups in the eastbound lanes of I-376 during the tunnel closure. Drivers are still asked to use caution in the area.

An Allegheny County 911 official said one person was taken to an area hospital after the crash. Their condition wasn’t immediately clear.

