Incline Equity Partners buys medical testing provider

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh’s biggest private equity firm, Incline Equity Partners, has acquired West Physics, an Atlanta-based provider of medical and health physics testing and consulting services.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

Based in downtown Pittsburgh, Incline Equity Partners invests across the middle market in services, value-added distribution, software & technology and specialized light manufacturing companies. It generally seeks growing companies in the U.S. and Canada with enterprise values of $25 million to $750 million and invests in them to fuel organic growth and often through add-ons, buying related businesses to extend the portfolio company’s geography and/or capabilities.

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