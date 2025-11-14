Increasing clouds today, rain showers developing Saturday

Clouds will linger for much of the day as milder air pushes into the area. Highs should reach the low to mid-50s in most neighborhoods this afternoon, with any stray showers pushing east.

With cloudy skies and a light breeze, it won’t turn nearly as chilly tonight and Saturday morning. The milder trend will continue throughout the day tomorrow, but a few showers are expected to pop up during the afternoon. A thunderstorm remains possible Saturday evening, but the piece of energy associated with that system has trended weaker, which means the overall severe threat is very low. Rainfall amounts should stay under a quarter inch.

However, winds will turn blustery behind the front with wind gusts to 35mph at times Sunday, including during the Steelers game. That will keep wind chills in the 30s all day long with a few snow showers possible north and east, especially near I-80.

The cooler trend will take us into early next week with highs only in the low 40s and nighttime lows below freezing.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group