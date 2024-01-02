Local

Indiana County man says person bought $16K in Apple products through compromised AT&T account

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com
By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

INDIANA, Pa. — A local man told Pennsylvania State Police that his AT&T account was compromised and used to buy $16,000 in Apple products.

According to state police in Indiana County, an Indiana man visited troopers on Nov. 27 to report that his AT&T account had been hacked.

The victim told police there was a charge on his account for 14 iPhone 15 Pro Maxes and three Apple watches, totaling around $16,000.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Man shot by ex-girlfriend while breaking into her Pittsburgh home
  • https://www.wpxi.com/news/local/woman-found-dead-uniontown-home-suspect-identified/2V4UZFN4EBGZPDOWSCT55MO3YE/
  • Japan Airlines plane in flames after colliding with plane at Tokyo airport
  • VIDEO: South Side Entertainment Patrol made nearly 100 arrests, issued over 600 citations since creation
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    Most Read