Indiana County man says person bought $16K in Apple products through compromised AT&T account

INDIANA, Pa. — A local man told Pennsylvania State Police that his AT&T account was compromised and used to buy $16,000 in Apple products.

According to state police in Indiana County, an Indiana man visited troopers on Nov. 27 to report that his AT&T account had been hacked.

The victim told police there was a charge on his account for 14 iPhone 15 Pro Maxes and three Apple watches, totaling around $16,000.

