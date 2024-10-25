Indiana County woman sentenced for stealing over $20,000 from 88-year-old woman

INDIANA COUNTY, Pa. — A woman from Indiana County was sentenced to serve probation for stealing over $20,000 from an 88-year-old woman while acting as her caregiver.

Jacquiline Elise Caylor, 35, pleaded guilty to theft by unlawful taking and forgery in September.

Caylor was hired to provide care for the woman, including helping with daily tasks around the house, personal care for the victim and overall helping her, Indiana County District Attorney Robert F. Manzi, Jr. said.

On Dec. 8, 2022, the victim’s family became suspicious of multiple transactions made from the victim’s bank account and filed a police report.

It was found Caylor stole a total of $23,400 from the victim.

Caylor was sentenced to five years probation. She must also pay restitution to the victim.

