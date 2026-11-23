State officials have awarded the Indiana University of Pennsylvania College of Osteopathic Medicine $30.2 million from Pennsylvania’s Rural Health Transformation Plan.

The grant represents the largest single-year award IUP has ever received and the largest amount designated to any Pennsylvania college or university under the program.

Under the agreement, participating medical students will receive comprehensive financial assistance in exchange for a mandatory service commitment. Students who receive four years of funded education must commit to practicing health care in a rural Pennsylvania community for five years following graduation.

The first-year distribution of $6.175 million will support 64 students. The awards will prioritize applicants from medically underserved and rural communities. Each award provides full tuition and fees, along with a rural transformation medical student kit valued at more than $11,000.

Recipients will also receive an annual stipend of $45,000. This stipend covers textbooks, lab supplies, living costs and required health and malpractice insurance for clinical rotations. Over four years of study at IUP, an individual qualifying student could receive up to $451,164 in educational support.

Pending continued program funding, the grant will support three consecutive classes. The funding covers four years of study for 64 students entering in fall 2027, four years for 97 students entering in fall 2028 and three years for 129 students entering in fall 2029. Alongside financial assistance, the university will provide academic and advising programs.

During the announcement, IUP President Dr. Michael Driscoll highlighted the state’s financial commitment to the medical school.

“I am filled with gratitude and a deep appreciation for our shared purpose,” Driscoll said. “The commonwealth’s decision to identify IUP’s College of Osteopathic Medicine as a priority investment through the Rural Health Transformation Program is a historic milestone.”

Driscoll also credited university trustees, state legislators and administration officials.

“This milestone belongs to many people,” Driscoll said. “Thank you to Governor Josh Shapiro, Secretary Arkoosh, Brinna Ludwig, Dr. Karin Rhodes, and all the state leaders who championed this initiative. Your leadership has turned a generational aspiration into a concrete reality.”

Beyond direct student financial assistance, the university will allocate portions of the grant toward administrative and infrastructural development. The institution will create an osteopathic curriculum focused on rural health priorities and establish a statewide recruitment initiative for students from underserved areas. Funds will also go toward renovating campus facilities to expand educational capacity.

The funding additionally supports graduate medical training across the state. IUP will help establish new residency programs in rural Pennsylvania communities while strengthening existing residency opportunities.

The grant is part of IUP’s Impact 150 comprehensive fundraising campaign. The initiative serves as the largest fundraising campaign in the institution’s history and corresponds with the university’s sesquicentennial celebration scheduled during the 2025–2026 academic year.

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