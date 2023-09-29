Local

Indiana University of Pennsylvania ranked No. 1 party school by national publication

Indiana University of Pennsylvania is No. 1...at least when it comes to partying.

The Wall Street Journal just ranked IUP as the top party school in the country.

The Journal surveyed over 60,000 college students and recent grads about their experience and found that IUP students were the most satisfied with their party scene.

Maybe that satisfaction is helping with enrollment rates. The university just released a report stating enrollment has increased by nearly 5% for fall 2023 and its enrollment of new, first-time students has increased by 16%.

