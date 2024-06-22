Injured hiker rescued in Armstrong County

SOUTH BUFFALO TOWNSHIP, Pa. — An injured hiker was rescued in Armstrong County on Saturday.

Members of the South Buffalo Township Volunteer Fire Department said they were called to the area of Lock 6 at 1 p.m.

A hiker had fallen and was injured and needed help getting out of the trail.

Firefighters say another hiker had to flag down a passing boat because their cell phone was overheated, preventing them from calling 911.

The hiker was taken out in a stokes basket. Firefighters provided equipment to clear downed trees.

Freeport Fire-EMS treated the hiker’s injuries, which were not life-threatening.

