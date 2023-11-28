Local

Injured winger Rust could play Tuesday; Joseph skates

By Shelly Anderson, Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Bryan Rust Penguins Pittsburgh Penguins' Bryan Rust (17) tries to move the puck past Carolina Hurricanes' Jaccob Slavin (74) during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker) (Karl B DeBlaker/AP)

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on pittsburghhockeynow.com

The Pittsburgh Penguins had a familiar face with them Monday at practice the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex. Bryan Rust, who has missed the past three games because of an unspecified injury, was on the ice, and wearing a regular, not no-contact, jersey.

Afterward, Rust confirmed he had no restrictions and said he is a possibility to play Tuesday when the Penguins travel to Nashville to face the Predators, owners of a five-game winning streak.

“I was in there doing everything. We’ll see how it reacts and go from there,” Rust said, adding that how he feels Tuesday morning will help dictate things.

Coach Mike Sullivan said Rust likely will be a game-time decision for Tuesday.

