Inmate at Allegheny County Jail dies while awaiting arraignment

PITTSBURGH — An inmate at the Allegheny County Jail died Friday morning, Warden Trevor Wingard announced.

The 41-year-old man was brought into the jail Thursday around 6:44 p.m. on charges of resisting arrest and prohibited acts. He was initially sent to a hospital around 9:20 p.m. and returned to the jail around 12:57 a.m. Friday morning.

A spokesperson for the jail said the man experienced a medical emergency while awaiting arraignment Friday morning. Staff responded and performed life-saving measures until medics arrived around 5:23 p.m. He was pronounced dead around 6:18 a.m.

An internal review will be conducted, and Allegheny County Police are investigating.

The man has not yet been identified.

