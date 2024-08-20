Inmate escapes custody in Downtown Butler, caught a few blocks away

BUTLER, Pa. — The Butler County Sheriff Mike Slupe said an inmate was being brought to the magistrate’s office in Downtown Butler for a court appearance when he somehow broke free from law enforcement and was captured a few blocks away.

This happened around lunchtime on Monday.

“That’s kind of frightening to know a criminal was on the loose,” said Donna Lamison.

The magistrate’s office said Damean Felmlee escaped state police custody around 12:45 p.m., right before his preliminary hearing, which was scheduled for 1 p.m.

“It is surprising. Butler is a good area and I want people to know that and it’s scary to hear this happened,” said Lazaroff.

The sheriff said the inmate was caught a few blocks away. People who work in downtown Butler said they are glad troopers caught him before he got away.

In May, state police arrested and charged Felmlee and Herbert Zellefrow for robbing a woman’s home at gun point in Brady Township. Police said they stole guns and thousands of dollars and threatened the woman. Police said Felmlee was part of a similar armed robbery in Rimersburg, Clarion County. In that case, state police also charged Tyler Wyant. Police said Wyant admitted to being a co-conspirator by staking out the victim’s home, tying up and hurting the victim and stealing money.

While Felmlee has been in jail, he was charged with intimidating a witness. Channel 11 reached out to state police to get more information on Felmlee’s attempted escape but are still waiting to hear back.

