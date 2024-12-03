Innamorato, Allegheny County council reach compromise on 2025 budget

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — Allegheny County Executive Sara Innamorato and county council have struck a compromise on the 2025 budget, resulting in a 1.7 mill increase.

For homeowners who own a home assessed at $100,000, this compromised budget would increase would increase property tax by an extra $11.25 per month.

Previously, Innamorato proposed a 2.2 mill increase, which was around 46%. The council suggested a 28.5% increase instead.

In addition to the 1.7 mill increase, they have agreed to the following principles for a 2025 budget:

No layoffs of County employees

No cuts to County public safety departments or public works

Fully funding Department of Human Services (including contributions from the County that will fully draw down every available State matching dollar)

Preserving funding for Emergency Rental Assistance and childcare programs that support working families

Replenishing the County reserve funds to a serviceable level

A commitment from both the Administration and Council to work together through 2025 to continue to identify efficiencies and ensure long-term financial sustainability

“I’m pleased that we reached a negotiated budget with Council leadership. The agreed upon budget will begin to chip away at the fiscal challenges we inherited from the previous administration. In addition, it will avoid layoffs, fully fund critical services and programs that the people of Allegheny County rely on and puts the County in a stronger position to meet long term obligations,” Innamorato said in a press release.

“I am pleased to bring this 2025 budget process to a close in a manner that provides for no layoffs of county employees, increases funding for law enforcement and public safety personnel, and maintains services for the residents of our county,” Chairman Palmosina said.

County Council will meet tonight and vote on the budget. It needs the support of 10 out of 15 members in order to pass.

