Insider provides big update on T.J. Watt’s contract situation with Steelers

During his appearance on The Pat McAfee Show on Friday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network provided the latest on T.J. Watt’s contract situation with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Despite a report suggesting that Watt will exceed Myles Garrett’s record-breaking deal, Rapoport hasn’t got an indication that will occur.

“I still believe it’s gonna work out. But I hadn’t heard that number,” Rapoport said. “And I hadn’t heard that anything is imminent.”

The Cleveland Browns made Garrett the highest paid non-quarterback in NFL history this offseason by giving him a contract extension that pays him $40 million per year. Meanwhile, Watt is scheduled to earn just $21.05 million in salary in 2025, none of which is guaranteed.

Rapoport added that he thinks there’s a long way to go until Watt and the Steelers reach a deal. Watt could have a hold-in during training camp like he did in 2021.

