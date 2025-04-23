Insider: Steelers have ‘taken and made calls’ about trading George Pickens

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

Steelers general manager Omar Khan was asked Tuesday if the team’s receiver situation, possible interest in moving back into the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft and Pickens’ contract could yield a trade.

“No,” Khan said. “We’re glad we have George and DK (Metcalf) here. I think they’re gonna be exciting for everyone to watch. Excited to have DK here, but no.”

Khan appears to be bluffing, however. According to Fox NFL insider Jordan Schultz, the Steelers have taken and made calls about trading Pickens.

“George Pickens is one intriguing trade name to watch,” Schultz wrote. “Pittsburgh has taken and made calls on the talented WR, who’s now extension-eligible. After paying Metcalf, league sources are skeptical the Steelers will pay two receivers.”

Click here to read more from SteelersNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group