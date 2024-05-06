Inspectors find mouse droppings, other violations at Aspinwall restaurant

ASPINWALL, Pa. — The Allegheny County Health Department issued a consumer alert for a restaurant in Aspinwall.

Tavern in the Wall, a bar & grill along Commercial Avenue, had many violations during an inspection last week.

Inspectors found mouse droppings near the dish and food prep areas. A dead baby mouse was found outside.

Multiple repeat violations were noted in the report, including dirty floors and walls.

The restaurant was not shut down but will be reinspected on May 13.

Click here to read the full report.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group