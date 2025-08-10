Intense heat is back for next several days

PITTSBURGH — After a high of 87 degrees on Saturday, temperatures have again dipped to comfortable levels this morning thanks to the dry air still in place. While it will get very warm again this afternoon, humidity won’t be much of a factor.

The heat will intensify Monday and Tuesday with highs back in the low 90s. You’ll start to feel some muggies by late Tuesday and into Wednesday ahead of a cold front. That front is weak, but will provide us with our first decent shot of rain or storms for the first time in over a week and a half!

Behind the front, it will turn a little cooler and less humid Thursday... although heat is expected to return by next weekend with highs again near 90 degrees. No shortage of warm or hot days as far as the eye can see!

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group