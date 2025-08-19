Investigators asking for help finding people who starved, shot dog in Kittanning

KITTANNING — Investigators in Armstrong County are asking for help finding people who starved, abandoned and shot a dog.

Armstrong County Humane Police Officers are still working on the timeline and details for what happened to the black-and-white pitt bull mix named Rico.

Investigators say they know on Aug. 3 at 8:45 p.m., Rico was seen walking on a dirt road in Troy Hill in Kittanning. He noticed the dog was skinny, so he stopped to help and gave him some food. That man had to leave because he had other dogs with him, but called his niece when he went home.

Between 8:45 p.m., when the man left, and 9:15 p.m., when the niece and her husband arrived, investigators say someone shot Rico twice in the head, then left.

When Rico was found on the side of the road, whimpering, police were called and a humane police officer rushed him to an emergency vet hospital. Investigators say he was “in a great deal of pain and cried the whole way.”

After an exam showed the injuries he suffered were severe, officials decided to euthanize him. A subsequent necropsy showed Rico was suffering from starvation before being shot.

Anyone with information about those responsible for Rico’s condition or injuries is asked to immediately contact Humane Officer Susan Clark at 724-316-7691 or armstrongposclark@gmail.com.

