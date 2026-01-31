Investigators evaluating damage caused by explosion at Langeloth Metallurgical Plant

SMITH TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Investigators say a chemical explosion at the Langeloth Metallurgical plant happened during a routine transfer of chemicals inside the facility.

PHOTOS: Crews investigate explosion at Langeloth Metallurgical Plant

Fire officials say chemicals were being moved from one tank to another when they were mistakenly placed into the wrong tank, triggering a chemical reaction that caused the explosion.

The blast caused significant damage inside the plant. According to the Sloan Volunteer Fire Department, a storage tank was nearly disintegrated, with damage reported to the building, a catwalk, and surrounding piping.

Several emergency crews rushed to the scene. Officials say five people were taken to the hospital as a precaution, two of them with minor injuries.

The Sloan Volunteer Fire Department chief says firefighters were not given critical information when they arrived, something he says put both first responders and the community at risk.

“It was a hazmat situation,” the chief said. “We were worried about whether we needed to evacuate people or if there was a health hazard, and they would not give us the information.”

The chief says the department’s volunteer crews were frustrated and are now calling for better communication and cooperation from plant management.

“They need a better safety plan,” the chief said. “They need to be more involved with our fire department. The attitudes up there toward us are horrible.”

Langeloth Metallurgical Company President Thomas Ondrejko was on site following the incident. The company provided Channel 11 with the following statement:

“The safety and well-being of our employees, contractors, and the surrounding community are our top priority. As a precaution, operations at Langeloth have been temporarily suspended. All personnel have been accounted for, and emergency responders confirmed there is no danger to nearby residents. We continue to work closely with authorities as we investigate the incident and to understand the root cause.”

The fire chief says he wants plant leadership — a company based in Canada — to hear his concerns now, before another serious or potentially tragic accident happens.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group