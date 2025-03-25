Isaly’s to set up new shop in the Strip District

PITTSBURGH — Jim Conroy remembers growing up and going to the Isaly’s shop on Freeport Road — where a GetGo location now operates — and ordering skyscraper ice cream cones, hoping to bite into a piece of gum that would signal winning a free ice cream cone.

Now, he and his wife Leslee own the Isaly’s brand and are working to bring back the original store.

Conroy and company at Isaly LLC have leased the 3,500-square-foot space at 2111 Penn Ave. in which to establish the first new Isaly’s store likely in decades.

As the owner and caretaker of a brand with plenty of history in western Pennsylvania, Conroy emphasized the new shop won’t stint on what the retail stores once located throughout the region had in the past, mixing a deli counter offering the signature chipped chopped ham, as well as a selection of long-time ice cream flavors and what will be homemade ice cream bars.

