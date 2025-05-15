Isolated storm threat continues Thursday

PITTSBURGH — Most of Thursday will be dry and warm with a few isolated showers or storms possible during the day.

The threat for strong to severe storms ramps up late Thursday night into early Friday morning, bringing damaging winds, power outages, hail and frequent lightning. An isolated tornado is also possible.

The latest timing brings storms into the area between 3 a.m. and 8 a.m. Friday, so check the forecast before you head to bed Thursday night and make sure you have the Severe Weather Team 11 app downloaded for the latest watches and warnings.

Another round of strong storms is possible late Friday into Saturday morning.

