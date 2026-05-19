Isolated storms possible throughout Tuesday afternoon

PITTSBURGH — It’s breezy with a mix of clouds and sun today, though showers and storms are possible at times this afternoon.

Temperatures are still very warm with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Isolated showers and storms are possible through the evening as well. A few storms could become severe, producing strong winds and hail; pockets of heavy rain and lightning are expected at times.

It’ll be a very muggy start on Wednesday, with a few scattered showers by mid-morning through early afternoon. The humidity will dial back as more comfortable air arrives by dinnertime and through the evening.

Much cooler is expected for the end of the week with below-average highs in the 60s on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Rain will develop later on Friday with unsettled weather for the holiday weekend. Daily rain chances are expected for Memorial Day weekend, with highs back in the 70s for Sunday and Monday.

Make sure to check back for the latest forecast on Channel 11 News. Download the Severe Weather Team 11 App for the latest updates and alerts.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group