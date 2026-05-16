Israel says it killed the leader of Hamas’ military wing, one of the architects of Oct. 7 attacks

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — An Israeli airstrike in Gaza killed the leader of Hamas’ military wing, one of the last surviving architects of the Oct, 7, 2023, attacks that triggered the war in Gaza, the Israeli military said Saturday.

Izz al-Din al-Haddad was killed on Friday, Israel’s army said, describing him as was one of the last senior commanders in Hamas’ military who had directed the planning and execution of the Oct. 7. Hamas-led attacks. The attacks killed some 1,200 people in Israel and saw more than 250 taken hostage into Gaza.

Israel’s retaliatory strikes have killed more than 72,700 people, according to the Gaza Health Ministry. The ministry is part of Gaza’s Hamas-run government, but staffed by medical professionals who maintain and publish detailed records, viewed as generally reliable by the international community.

Al-Haddad’s killing comes as the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas remains fragile as key issues like the disarmament of Hamas stall the deal’s progress. Despite the ceasefire, which went into effect in October, Gaza has seen near-daily Israeli fire with more than 850 people being killed since then, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry.

Al-Haddad was the latest Hamas commander to be killed by Israel. Israel said he had assumed the role after his predecessor, Mohammed Sinwar, was killed. The army said al-Haddad had surrounded himself with Israeli hostages during the war as a shield against an attack.

Al-Haddad’s family confirmed to The Associated Press his death in Friday’s strike along with six other people.

His funeral was held Saturday in Gaza City. His body was wrapped in Hamas and Palestinians flags as it was carried by mourners.

He joined Hamas when it was established in the 1980s, and was a member of the Qassam Brigades’ Majd section, which was tasked to go after collaborators with Israel. He was also a member of Hamas’ Military Council, the highest group of commanders that played a key role in the attacks that sparked the war.

Israel’s chief of staff for the army called his killing a significant operation, and said Israel would continue pursuing its enemies to hold them accountable.

Since the shaky ceasefire was reached, both Israel and Hamas have traded accusations of violations. Israel has targeted Hamas members inside the coastal enclave, the last of whom was the son of Hamas’ lead negotiator, Khalil al-Hayya.

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