Boil water advisory issued for part of Greene County

DAVISTOWN, Pa. — A boil water advisory has been issued for part of Greene County.

According to the East Dunkard Water Authority, people who live in the Davistown Area should boil their water before using it.

Officials say a power failure caused the Donley water tank to drain which caused water pressure to decrease. A loss of positive pressure can allow contaminants to enter the water.

The East Dunkard Water Authority is currently working to refill the Donley tank and restore pressure. After this is done, they will test the water for bacteria.

Anyone who needs water can go to a portable water tanker that has been set up at the intersection of Township Building Road, Bunner Hill Road and Pigeon Hill Road. Those people are asked to bring their own containers.

