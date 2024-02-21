‘It is going to be a party’: Four Chord Music Festival returns to Pittsburgh for 10-year anniversary

PITTSBURGH — The Four Chord Music Festival is returning to Pittsburgh for its ten-year anniversary.

The festival will be held at Historical Landmark Carrie Furnace on June 22 and 23.

This year’s confirmed lineup includes A Day To Remember, All-American Rejects, The Story So Far, Something Corporate, State Champs, Motion City Soundtrack, Four Year Strong, The Get Up Kids and more.

“10 years is a long time. Most things that you were into 10 years ago have not survived, so to reach the tenth anniversary of Four Chord Music Fest is something we are very proud of. We really tried to make this one the biggest and best one yet and are stoked to spend the weekend with all of you at our brand new, historical landmark of a location, The Carrie Furnace. Get out the sunscreen and bring the Advil, it is going to be a party,” festival founder Rishi Bahl said.

Early bird general admission and VIP tickets go on sale on Wednesday, Feb. 21 at 11 a.m. Public on sale starts on Friday, Feb. 23 at 11 a.m.

You can purchase tickets here.

