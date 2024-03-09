‘It really opens a lot of doors’: Kennywood starts hiring for 2024 season

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — A soggy Saturday didn’t keep a group of people from applying for seasonal work at Kennywood.

They all came out as part of an annual job fair for Southwestern Pennsylvania’s three major theme parks ahead of their opening dates in about a month.

The parks want to hire 3,000 people as ride operators, food service workers, ticket takers and in other positions.

Tamiah West applied last year when she was 14. She didn’t land a position but came back this year because working at Kennywood is a goal.

“I’ve been literally coming here... my birthday parties were here, family birthday parties were here; it’s nostalgic,” Tamiah said.

Tamiah hopes to get a position in food and beverage.

“It’s easier for me to talk to people when they’re ordering food, and I can be helpful,” Tamiah said.

Tamiah’s mom also confirmed how dedicated her daughter is to getting hired at Kennywood.

“Tamiah has been very committed to working here specifically. Last year, she applied online. She came to the hiring event,” said Vernell Winbush, Tamiah’s Mom.

Dozens of other teens and adults also applied for work during the job fair.

“A lot of people could say, ‘Oh I’m working at a fast food restaurant or something like that, but how many people can say ‘I spent the summer operating the Jack Rabbit,’ said Mark Frazee, Regional Content Manager.

The parks offer pay starting at $15 per hour, and there are several perks, like enjoying free rides anytime during the season.

“It’s a great way to break out of your shell and expand your horizons. We have such a diverse crowd of team members and guests that you meet at Kennywood, and it really opens a lot of doors in one of the most unique settings possible,” Frazee said.

Those who couldn’t make it to the job fair can apply online.

