It’s the last day Pennsylvanian’s can register to vote before November election

PITTSBURGH — Monday is the last day Pennsylvanians can register to vote in the upcoming Nov. 5 election.

To be an eligible voter in the state, you must be a U.S. citizen for at least 30 days before the election, a resident of Pennsylvania for at least 30 days before the election and at least 18 years old on Election Day. To vote in the election that’s 15 days away, your voter registration application must be received by a county election official by 5 p.m. on Oct. 21.

You can complete the application online. Click here to register to vote or to update your voter information.

If you have any questions, you can call 1-877-868-3772 for assistance.

The deadline to request a mail-in or absentee ballot is Oct. 29.

Voters can cast their ballots in person at their polling place from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day. Click here to find your polling place.

A variety of election resources are available at vote.pa.gov.

