Local

CMU police officer launched off motorcycle while escorting Donald Trump to Acrisure Stadium

By WPXI.com News Staff

CMU police officer launched off motorcycle while escorting Donald Trump to Acrisure Stadium A CMU police officer was injured while escorting former President Donald Trump to the Steeler game on Sunday.

By WPXI.com News Staff

PITTSBURGH — A CMU police officer was injured while escorting former President Donald Trump to the Steeler game on Sunday.

Pittsburgh Public Safety said the officer was a part of the dignitary motorcade and crashed at 8:45 p.m.

The officer was traveling eastbound on Carson Street when he hit a curb in the West End Circle.

He was launched from the bike and taken to a hospital.

The motorcade continued without interruption.

The officer is listed in stable condition.

A spokesperson for CMU said they are concerned for the officer’s health and recovery.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Pitt ranked 19th in the nation after AP College Football Poll release
  • Citizens to shutter Pittsburgh branches, among 15 cuts across 6 states
  • Man charged with aggravated animal cruelty after puppies found in trash can
  • VIDEO: Former President Trump holds campaign rally in Latrobe
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    0
    ”Thursday

    Most Read