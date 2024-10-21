CMU police officer launched off motorcycle while escorting Donald Trump to Acrisure Stadium

PITTSBURGH — A CMU police officer was injured while escorting former President Donald Trump to the Steeler game on Sunday.

Pittsburgh Public Safety said the officer was a part of the dignitary motorcade and crashed at 8:45 p.m.

The officer was traveling eastbound on Carson Street when he hit a curb in the West End Circle.

He was launched from the bike and taken to a hospital.

The motorcade continued without interruption.

The officer is listed in stable condition.

A spokesperson for CMU said they are concerned for the officer’s health and recovery.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

