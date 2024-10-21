Woman with criminal warrant taken into custody after SWAT situation in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — A woman is in custody after a SWAT situation in Pittsburgh.

Allegheny County dispatchers say police were called to the 5400 block of Stanton Avenue in the East Liberty/Stanton Heights area.

The woman had barricaded herself inside and reportedly had a weapon.

Residents in nearby units had to be evacuated.

Police say the woman had a criminal warrant but was eventually taken into custody and will be taken to the Allegheny County Jail.

A pit bull was left inside the apartment. It was taken by Animal Care and Control.

